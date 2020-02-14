Closings and Delays
Lawsuit: Mexican megachurch leaders abused woman for years

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A Southern California woman says in a federal lawsuit that the father and son leaders of a Mexican megachurch sexually abused her for 18 years.

Sochil Martin says Thursday La Luz del Mundo officials manipulated Bible passages to convince her the mistreatment by self-proclaimed apostles, the late Samuel Joaquín Flores and his son Naasón Joaquín García, actually was a gift from God.

The Associated Press normally does not identify people who say there were sexually abused but Martin said she wanted her name publicized. Garcia is in jail on separate criminal charges.

His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

