Lawsuits: Fake account with similar name linked to Murdaugh scheme

FILE – Alex Murdaugh walks into his bond hearing Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021, in Varnville, S.C. For a century, the Murdaughs have quietly steered much of the legal world in this corner of the state, by running the prosecutor’s office and a large civil law firm. Then, in June, Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, and son Paul were killed at the family’s sprawling estate. Six investigations are underway, over the killings, stolen money, death coverups and a Sept. 4 shooting in which a bullet grazed Murdaugh’s head on a lonely highway. Police said he tried to arrange his own death and make sure a $10 million life insurance policy would pay off for his surviving son. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Two lawsuits filed against Alex Murdaugh this week say the South Carolina attorney created a fraudulent bank account to steal money.

The lawsuits say Murdaugh took money from both a $5 million life insurance settlement for his dead housekeeper and the law firm founded a century ago by Murdaugh’s great-grandfather.

The PMPED Law Firm says it confronted Murdaugh about the accounts on Sept. 3. The next day, police say Murdaugh tried to arrange his own death but the shot meant to kill him just grazed his head.

The Murdaugh family has been the center of numerous investigations ever since Murdaugh’s wife and son were found fatally shot earlier this year.