LCSD 55 expands academic help for students, relief for families

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — As school districts across the country grapple with ways to combat lost learning during the pandemic, Laurens County School District 55 is expanding its menu of options to help struggling students and their families.

“I would say across the board, we definitely have identified gaps,” LCSD 55 Superintendent Ameca Thomas said. “We are working diligently to alleviate those gaps and help provide any academic recovery that’s possible, to really remedy any learning loss that has occurred as a result of COVID-19.”

Last month, the district announced it would begin using CARES Act funding to expand its free tutoring options.

During the same time, LCSD 55 announced the availability of ENGAGE SC to its students. The program, made available through a partnership between the state and Graduation Alliance, aims to provide students and families relief from school stress.

“They’ll help with technical issues,” LCSD 55 Director of Federal Programs, Accountability and Professional Development Dr. Anne Brink said. “If [students] have a hard time getting to school, chronic absenteeism, if they just need a boost academically, or someone to help them with social-emotional learning, it’s just a great opportunity for them to have a personalized coach at the state level.”

LCSD 55 said it has roughly 100 spots left for its students. Sign-up can be done through the district’s website.

However, the program is free to all South Carolina students. You can find the sign-up form here.