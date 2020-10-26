LCSD 55 expands student attendance, includes sixth grade, high school seniors

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — On Monday, Laurens County School District 55 increased the number of students attending in-person classes. The district prioritized certain grade levels when deciding which students were to return first. All elementary students (Pre-K through fifth grade) students are now attending school five days per week for in-person learning; sixth graders and high school seniors are attending school four days per week, with Wednesdays reserved for e-learning.

“We focused on sixth graders because that’s a big transition for middle school students,” LCSD 55 Assistant Superintendent for Pupil Services Jody Penland said. “With the seniors, we really want to make sure we’re preparing them for graduation and give them every opportunity to graduate on time as possible.”

Educators say the decision was the right one, particularly seniors.

“Not only are they getting the academics part of returning and getting that positive face-to-face instruction but the social and emotional impact is just as important,” LCSD 55 High School Assistant Principal Andy Entrekin said. “In addition to that sense of normalcy, being with their friends and being able to socialize is really important for their mental health as well.”

The district says it is still waiting on additional PPE — especially Plexiglas screens for students’ desks — to arrive at schools before expanding the grade levels spending added time on campus.

As of Oct. 23, the district is reporting nine COVID-19 cases among students and seven among staff members.