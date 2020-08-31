LCSD 55 receives grant for better tech during pandemic learning

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County School District 55 has been named one of 45 recipients of the ‘Creating Learning Connections’ (CLC) Grant, a nationwide grant bolstering districts’ technology and STEM learning access. As part of the grant, the district will receive 350 new Chromebooks, 350 new specialized LEGO sets and a $4,000 stipend to help families gain internet access.

According to Dr. Anna Brink, District 55’s director of federal programs, accountability and professional development, the goal of the grant is to address a growing digital divide — the gap between students with access to reliable internet and those without.

Brink says the district qualified for the grant because many of its students do not have access to reliable internet, reliable devices or either.

“We fell into those qualifications and that we showed that this is something that our student needed and really could benefit from,” Brink said.

The CLC grant is funded by LEGO, Intel, FirstBook and CDW.

Brink says the district anticipates receiving the new tech by the end of September. Once the new laptops are configured to District 55 specifications, she says, the district will distribute them.

To sign up for the district’s state-sponsored WiFi hotspot program, click here.