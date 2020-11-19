LCSD 55 surpasses one million meals served since pandemic began

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — Laurens County School District 55 this week became the latest agency on a growing list of districts that have distributed one million meals since the pandemic began. The district crossed the million mark Tuesday.

“We started just as the emergency school closure happened, which was in March,” LCSD 55 Student Nutrition Services (SNS) Director Wanda Knight said. “Then, we carried through the summer, into the fall, so that’s where this past Tuesday we hit the million meal mark, which was phenomenal for our staff, for our community, for our children.”

LCSD and other districts’ SNS divisions have essentially operated as though schools were on summer break: During that time, schools provide meals to all children — students or not — 18 years old or younger. Districts have been able to operate this way because of a waiver from the U.S. Dept. of Agriculture.

“Any child in the community can come to any of our locations any time they’re actually open,” Knight said. “It is here for our students in Laurens 55 and for our community partners as well.”

The waiver does not expire until the end of June 2021, allowing schools to continue feeding children for free.