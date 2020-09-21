LCSO: Beware of home financing scam

LAURENS, S.C. (WSPA) — The Laurens County Sheriff’s Office is asking home buyers to beware of a new scam.

According to LCSO deputies, scammers add hand-written signs to the yards of properties that are already for sale. The signs promise owner financing and give a phone number that appears local. Once called, deputies say victims will be passed from call to call and will eventually be prompted to make a down payment via a phone app.

“They’re trying to convince you that the house is about to go off the market and that they have several interested buyers,” Maj. Chris Martin said. “In order to hold your spot in line, you have to put a down payment. That could be anywhere from $400 to $1,000. They do that through a cash app so it’s not traceable.”

Martin says at least one person has fallen victim to the scam so far.

LCSO recommends when confused, call realtors whose signs are on the property.

“And if you have to call multiple numbers in order to get ahold of a person to buy a house, I would encourage you to just go a different route,” Martin said.