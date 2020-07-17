Leader of Greenwood healthcare provider expresses disappointment over county failing to pass mask mandate

GREENWOOD, S.C. (WSPA) – A major healthcare provider in Greenwood expressed disappointment over the county’s latest decision. Council members failed to pass an ordinance mandating masks in the county.

“We are all in crisis mode,” said Self Regional Healthcare President and CEO, James (Jim) Pfeiffer.

Powerful words commanding the attention of Greenwood County Council members coming from the mouth of the president and CEO of Self Regional Healthcare, James (Jim) Pfeiffer.

“We are full in our ICU’s, we don’t have staff and we are in jeopardy that our hospitals will not meet the needs of our community,” Pfeiffer said during a Greenwood County Council meeting.

But they weren’t enough to pass a county-wide ordinance mandating masks.

“My position has simply been, this is completely and totally unenforceable,” Greenwood County Councilman, Theo Lane said during Tuesday’s meeting.

Some county council members like Theo Lane said during the council’s latest meeting, they don’t think the ordinance would make much of a difference. Others, supported the idea.

Pfeiffer responded to council’s decision just days later, expressing what he called, his profound disappointment and asked them their next move through an email and Facebook post.

“It’s proven, you wear a mask. In six weeks, infections drop by 85%,” Pfeiffer said.

Rather than an ordinance, council members passed a resolution asking, even begging county residents to mask up. But Pfeiffer said that won’t be enough.

Some Council members told us their vote was based on guidance from the the Greenwood County attorney who they said advised against the ordinance.

Leaders with the city of Greenwood passed a mask ordinance last week.