Leaders aim to revamp downtown Mauldin, Butler Road after years of planning

MAULDIN, S.C. (WSPA) A longtime goal of the city of Mauldin has been to develop a true, walkable downtown area with entertainment, green spaces and affordable housing.

In fact, this plan for the Butler Road area of downtown Mauldin been discussed long enough to land in the hands of three consecutive Mauldin city mayors. While construction isn’t underway for the developments yet, Mayor Terry Merritt is making strides to put the plan into action. Merritt said city leaders and developers are excited about the project.

“Our vision is to be as inclusive and diversified as we can in offering safe living homes to anyone that wants to live in the city of Mauldin. We’re known as a safe city”, Mayor Merritt said.

The new developments aimed at revamping the area include modernized food halls, residential affordable townhomes and a 25,000-square-foot indoor and outdoor entertainment complex.

According to Mayor Merritt, developers are expecting to have parts of the new city center finished by Summer of 2022. This new complex boasts pickle ball courts, restaurant spaces, fire pits, a beer garden, and a stage for live performances.

“We know things are changing. We know our kids and grandkids don’t look at the same things as we do,” Merritt said, “What we’re hearing from all of them is that we need more variations of dining opportunities and entertainment opportunities.”

Shortly after the complex has been completed, the Butler Road Project construction is expected to begin. This project is aimed at completely revamping problem areas on East Butler Road which includes eliminating potholes, improving and creating pedestrian walkways and bike lanes.

“People use the word ‘infrastructure’ which encompasses a lot of different things and every one of those has a plan and it has had a plan for a long time,” Merritt said.

The city announced two new affordable housing developments planned for east Butler Road. According to Merritt, one development in the city center will have 46 units of affordable spaces, while the other will be located closer to Interstate 385 and will have 70 units.