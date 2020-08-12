Leaders with MountainCare in Henderson Co. looking for new location, lease won’t be renewed

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – People at MountainCare are calling on the community for help. They offer adult day services for people living with cognitive, medical or social challenges. It has been a way for a handful of their participants to stay away from the isolation the pandemic has brought. But now, they have to find a new home.

Heading home after another day at MountainCare. It has become an important place for David and Dee Ann Crandall Boone.

“We thought it was just going to be short-termed but then we realized, David calls this school so this is like he has a job,” said David’s wife, Dee Ann Crandall Boone.

David started coming here a couple years ago, shortly after he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s. He was a teacher and coach, that’s why he likes it there so much. It gives him a chance to socialize and participate in some fun activities.

But in just a matter of months, his wife will be picking him up from a different building. Where that will be, is up in the air.

“We didn’t know anything about it until we got the letter from Pardee saying they were ending the lease,” said Program Manager with MountainCare, Brian Payne.

Program manager, Brian Payne told us Pardee Hospital has been leasing the building to them for free for the last couple of years. But he said, they’ve been told by the hospital, they have to be out by the end of the year.

“There are so many things we need, it’s not just a building,” said MountainCare Nurse, Jane Russ.

Jane Russ is a nurse there. She’s concerned what would happen to not only the people who participate in their services but also the caregivers, if they can’t find a new building in time.

“There’s just so much responsibility at home, this gives the caregivers opportunity to either work, or go have their hair done or relax a little bit,” said Russ.

But just like David and his wife, she’s holding out hope they will find a new location.

What’s next for MountainCare, the program manager there told us their search continues for a low-cost or donated space in Henderson County

The chief administrative officer with Pardee told us in a statement, they determined the building where MountainCare is located will be repurposed to support their programs or be sold.

You can find the full statement below from Johnna Reed, RN, the Chief Administrative Officer with Pardee UNC Health Care.

“In December 2012, Pardee Hospital leased its adult day care facility to Community Carepartners, Inc. (aka CarePartners). Pardee had previously operated an Adult Day Care program on the premises and was able to transition the facility over to CarePartners with the following terms: they would pay no rent but would agree to operate an Adult Day Care and Day Health Services on the site. In addition, the initial lease was extended to include one-year renewals, with a 90-day required termination clause. As part of the agreement with CarePartners, Pardee also donated all of the furniture and equipment that it was using in its Adult Day Care Program to CarePartners.

After thoughtful consideration, Pardee determined that the building would be repurposed to support Pardee programs or be sold. Pardee notified MH Holdings and Mountain Care on April 8, 2020 of the lease termination to allow additional time for the tenant to find an alternate location.”