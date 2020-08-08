Leaders with Spartanburg Preparatory School discuss plans to get students in the classroom safely

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) – A plan to get kids in the classroom safely, that’s what schools and districts across the upstate have been working on for weeks. However, leaders at a Spartanburg charter school have concocted a unique plan of their own.

Empty hallways soon to see footsteps once again.

“They’re looking forward to going back to school. They rather be in class than sitting at home,” said Spartanburg Dad, Dario Mickens.

But those hallways at Spartanburg Preparatory School will have some new features. Head of school, Tomikia Whitmire gave us a look inside. That includes tape on the ground marking a six foot distance.

It’s all part of their plan to get kids back in the classroom safely. A big part of that, a half day modified schedule five days a week. Students will be split into two different time frames.

“The A.M. session runs from 8 A.M. To 11 A.M. And the P.M. session from 12:15 to 3:15 P.M.,” said Head of Spartanburg Preparatory School, Tomikia Whitmire.

Between those two school shifts, Whitmire said they’re making sure no germs are left behind.

She told 7 News, they will be cleaning the socially-distanced desks between each schedule.

You’ll also notice plexiglass around parts of the school and the cafeteria tables will remain folded up.

“We’re not using any common spaces so all lunch will be brought to the classrooms, the students will eat in the classrooms,” Whitmire told us.

Even though it has been a lengthy process concocting a school plan, Whitmire said their mission remains the same.

“We love our students. We are going to take care of you, we’re going to keep you safe,” said Whitmire.

There is also a virtual academy option for students. Whitmire told us a little over 50% of students have signed up for it.