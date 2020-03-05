Leadership Anderson works on public mural downtown to unite community

Anderson, S.C. (WSPA)

Leadership Anderson Class of 36 is working on a public mural downtown to bring the community together as part of their class project.



Leadership Anderson is a pro ram through the Anderson Area Chamber of commerce.

Participants can apply or be nominated and all live and work in the Anderson area.

The artist behind the creation of the mural is Herman Keith, originally from Anderson he is also a teacher and based the mural off of a Public art program out of a Philadelphia, PA.



He will create the panels from Polytab or parachute cloth and members of the community will pain it through May.

leader ship Anderson class of 36 is asking for donations to help fund their reveal party in June.



To donate visit: https://secure.givelively.org/donate/anderson-arts-center/mural-on-main

To find out more information visit: muralonmain.com