Leadership Greenville dedicates new playground at YMCA

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Leadership Greenville dedicated a new playground at YMCA Judson Community Center on Friday.

Leadership Greenville is the Greenville Chamber’s flagship leadership development program. They selected the YMCA of Greenville’s Judson Community Center playground as one of the beneficiaries of this year’s service projects.

Leadership Greenville dedicated a new playground at YMCA Judson Community Center Friday. (YMCA)

The playground has not been updated since the community center was built in 2000 and serves a community of families in need.

“We are so grateful to the Greenville Chamber, to Leadership Greenville and to all donors who supported the new playground for the children at Judson,” said Stephanie Knobel, executive director of the Judson Community Center. “This project is so much more than a new playground. It is showing these children that they are seen and loved and cared for by our community. It is a place where they will grow, make friends and feel that they a part of something special.”

The new playground features two slides, a tunnel, a sliding pole, a serving window, a large tic-tac-toe game, space underneath to play, and steps to help develop their gross motor progressive skills. It is designed for children ages 3-8.