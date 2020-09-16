League Academy gets a new propane school bus after 7th graders petition

Greenville, SC (WSPA) A brand new propane bus rolled up to League Academy in Greenville County, because of a letter and petition from a student.

The new bus is a dream come true for one little boy who didn’t allow the diagnosis of autism to hold him back.

It’s a picture perfect day, that began with a student starting a petition for a propane special needs bus.

“Jack wrote me a letter about a year ago and said we need to do propane buses with special needs equipment and we were not doing that.“ South Carolina State School Superintendent, Molly Spearman said.

Jack Kendrick is a 7th grader at League Academy who wanted a bus that could accommodate him and his friends. This one does. It has Hybrid seats that are easy to remove to make room for wheelchairs.

Jack was looking for his favorite bus driver, Ms.Gerry to write a check and buy a propane bus, instead she took it for a spin around the parking lot while Jack enjoyed the ride.

“With him on it it felt great because this was his experience and I’m glad I was able to share it with me.” School bus driver, Ms. Gerry said.

Propane buses are more efficient as they help to keep the environment clean of emissions and this particular bus will cost the school system 15% less to operate in fuel.

“We are trying to move toward more efficient buses in South Carolina” Superintendent Spearman said.

Jacks mom says there’s no stopping him once he sets his mind set to do something. He enlisted hundreds of friends and strangers to sign a petition for the bus.

“It’s just so amazing to watch him accomplish things and be an activist and get what he wants if nothing else he has such perseverance.” Jack’s mother, Shawn Kendrick said.

The new bus is equipped with a 360 degree camera system.

“Everybody can have a voice and be successful if they use your voice in the right way” Superintendent Spearman said.

The bus hit the road Tuesday afternoon to take the students home on its first run.