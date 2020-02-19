‘Leaning Tower of Dallas’ becomes tourist attraction after failed implosion

News

by: CNN Newsource, WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DALLAS, TX (WSPA / CNN Newsource) – A building implosion gone awry has created an unlikely tourist attraction in Dallas.

People are calling it the “Leaning Tower of Dallas.”

Crews were attempting to demolish an 11-story building Sunday when the stubborn core shaft refused to fall.

“I saw the pictures, and I am like, I have to go see it,” said Eric Martinez. “I have to go see it.”

The remains of the tower won’t stay up long, the area is being cleared for a 27-acre mixed-use development called Central Dallas.

The demolition company expects to bring down the tower by mid-week using a wrecking ball.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store