GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville will host its inaugural LEGO fan convention. It’s an event for LEGO lovers of all ages.
Professional LEGO artists from around the United States will display their LEGO creations and meet with fans at the Greenville Brick Convention on August 26 and 27, 2023.
The event will be located at the Greenville Shrine Club and Event Center and will support Creations for Charity, an organization that buys new LEGO sets for underprivileged children around the world during the holidays.
A portion of the proceeds goes to the all-volunteer nonprofit organization.
LEGO fans will be able to get creative in the Construction Zone, with thousands of bricks available, as well as live builds to watch and engage with.
Galleries have also been set up with life-sized and extraordinary LEGO models on display.
Here’s a list of other attractions happening at the event:
- LEGO Retail: purchase LEGO merchandise, retired LEGO sets, new LEGO Sets, Hard-to-Find LEGO, and goodies from multiple different vendors
- Star Wars Zone: Amazing LEGO creations from the Star Wars universe
- Brick Pits: with thousands of LEGO bricks to build with
- Castle Build Zone: build a medieval LEGO creation onsite
- Professional LEGO artist meet-and-greets
- Fan Zone: epic LEGO creations built by local fan builders
