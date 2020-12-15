Legoland theme park in Florida plans expansion, new rides

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2011, file photo, a worker puts finishing touches on the entrance sign at Legoland Florida in Winter Haven, Fla. The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides, according to plans filed with the city nearest the attraction. The details have not been revealed, but news outlets report Legoland will add about 4.5 acres (1.8 hectares) to its resort near Winter Haven.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (AP) — The Legoland theme park in Florida is planning an expansion next year including new rides.

Plans filed with the city nearest the attraction show that Legoland will add about 4.5 acres to its resort near Winter Haven.

The plan comes amid the global coronavirus pandemic that has rocked Florida’s tourism industry.

A rendition of the new area shows at least six rides or attractions and a large building, possibly a restaurant.

Exact details haven’t been revealed. Legoland Florida has expanded repeatedly since opening in October 2011.

Legoland operates eight theme parks around the world.