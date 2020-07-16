Leopard cub back inside enclosure at Greenville Zoo after getting out of exhibit

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

A recent photo of the leopard cub (Photo provided by the City of Greenville)

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – City of Greenville officials said an Amur Leopard cub at the Greenville Zoo reportedly got out of her exhibit this morning.

“Zoo guests were moved to a secure location while zoo staff worked to secure the cub,” Beth Brotherton, commuications and neighborhood relations director for the City of Greenville, said.

Brotherton said the leopard cub, who got out of her exhibit around 10:30 a.m., is now back in her holding area. The mother leopard and the other cub reportedly stayed inside the enclosure.

No injuries were reported.

Brotherton said the zoo is open, but the leopards will be off exhibit for the remainder of the day.

(Photo courtesy of the City of Greenville)

