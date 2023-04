SALUDA, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s a fine dining restaurant nestled in the Blue Ridge mountains.

Chef owners Emma and Garrett Tallent want to make upscale meals more accessible at Azalea Bistro.

The restaurant is located in the middle of downtown Saluda. Visit 40 East Main Street from Thursday through Sunday.

Lunch is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and dinner is from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Reservations are encouraged but not required by email at azaleabistro@gmail.com.