Let’s Eat at Big Boy’s Country Cooking

EASLEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Big Boys Country Cooking is a buffet and catering company with locations all over the Upstate. Owner Charles Massey said his largest spot is on Powdersville Rd. in Easley with room to seat 400.

Other locations for Big Boys Country Cooking are Clemson, Clinton, Rock Hill, Greer and locations in Union and Woodruff are opening soon.

The buffet has hot and cold bars at each location with salads, fried options, desserts and more. There are gloves to assure you don’t have to touch utensils and to go options.

To get information on catering opportunities, call the location individually. Charles Massey’s wife Cindy will talk to you about pricing and parties. You can also call (864) 484 4863.