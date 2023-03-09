GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- There’s a BBQ joint in Greenville ready to cure your craving!

A fun fact about the chef is that he has catered for the Dallas Cowboys. Dave Jones was born in Baltimore, grew up in Greenville and then went to Dallas Texas to have a successful BBQ restaurant and catering career.

Dave owned Lil Red BBQ Smokehouse and started with the sauce. Dave made a Texas red sauce and then expanded to a pineapple bowl gold sauce. Both have his NFL playing son on the label and can be purchased at the restaurant.

Visit Big Dave’s All-American BBQ at 1193 West Faris Road during the following hours:

Monday 11:00 AM- 4:00 PM

Tuesday–Thursday 11:00 AM -6:00 PM

Friday–Saturday 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

