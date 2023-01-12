Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – Tacos, quesadillas and burgers all covered with cheese!

Birrieria 101 is located at 2301 Wade Hampton Boulevard and is ready to serve.

You may recognize this food from when the Balboa family started making food in a tent on Blue Ridge Drive.

They soon grew popular on social media when sister Rosio began making videos and the food began to sell out daily.

The family then began a food trailer and graduated to a restaurant in Greenville where they can serve hundreds of people a day.

Look for their famous steak, chicken, beef, birria, shrimp and veggie tacos. Try their pizzadilla which is a quesadilla the size of a pizza along with steak, fried rice and more.

Check out their menu and Facebook page for more information.

Order online through Clover or call (832) 518- 0149 or (864) 423-8072.