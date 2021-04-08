Let’s Eat at Bobby’s BBQ in Fountain Inn

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fountain Inn, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s Texas BBQ in Upstate SC. 7 News went to Fountain Inn to visit Tay and Sarah Nelson who own Bobby’s BBQ.

The couple runs the restaurant on faith and love for food, family recipes and people of all kinds.

Nelson grew up working in his father’s restaurant in Upstate S.C. but he said he was done with making food and washing dishes once he grew up. Nelson said when his wife was pregnant she was craving bbq and so he made her some.

Nelson said she absolutely loved it and when he began to make it for coworkers and family they fell in love too. He and Sarah poured many prayers and their savings into two 1000 pound decommissioned propane tanks named Mercy and Grace.

The cookers help Tay and Sarah make pulled pork, brisket, roasted turkey, jackfruit, sausage and ribs. Sarah is in charge of the sides, many of which are family recipes like her mother Ellie’s baked beans with bacon and cheese, mac and cheese, potato casserole, coleslaw, sweet potato crunch and corn pudding.

Bobby’s BBQ is OPEN Thurs-Sat from 11-8 and they’re located at 1301 North Main Street, Fountain Inn 29644

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Carolina's Family videos

More Carolina's Family
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Basketball Challenge Bracket Contest
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store