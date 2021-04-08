Let’s Eat at Bobby’s BBQ in Fountain Inn

Fountain Inn, S.C. (WSPA)- It’s Texas BBQ in Upstate SC. 7 News went to Fountain Inn to visit Tay and Sarah Nelson who own Bobby’s BBQ.

The couple runs the restaurant on faith and love for food, family recipes and people of all kinds.

Nelson grew up working in his father’s restaurant in Upstate S.C. but he said he was done with making food and washing dishes once he grew up. Nelson said when his wife was pregnant she was craving bbq and so he made her some.

Nelson said she absolutely loved it and when he began to make it for coworkers and family they fell in love too. He and Sarah poured many prayers and their savings into two 1000 pound decommissioned propane tanks named Mercy and Grace.

The cookers help Tay and Sarah make pulled pork, brisket, roasted turkey, jackfruit, sausage and ribs. Sarah is in charge of the sides, many of which are family recipes like her mother Ellie’s baked beans with bacon and cheese, mac and cheese, potato casserole, coleslaw, sweet potato crunch and corn pudding.

Bobby’s BBQ is OPEN Thurs-Sat from 11-8 and they’re located at 1301 North Main Street, Fountain Inn 29644