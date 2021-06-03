Let’s Eat at Boston Annie’s

Gaffney, S.C. (WSPA)- If you’re looking for a good sandwich, so was Annie Yelton and that’s why she opened Boston Annie’s in Gaffney, S.C. Ann Marie Yelton is from New England, moved to Florida and met her husband there.

Yelton said she moved to Blacksburg with her husband in 2009. She won the Main Street Challenge, which is a contest granting winners incentives to start a business.

Yelton makes sandwiches, soups, desserts, sides like broccoli and pasta salad. She also has a salad bar that’s very popular for customers at lunch.

Boston Annie’s is located at 416 Wall Street in Gaffney, S.C. She is open Mon-Fri 11-4.