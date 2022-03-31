Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a central Asian, European and American influenced restaurant on the West side of Spartanburg where lunch and dinner gives huge portions and big flavors. Stop by Burgers and Bakery in Spartanburg, S.C.

Mike and Deana Okun are from Eastern Europe. They met in Florida, and decided to make Spartanburg the place where they would open their first restaurant.

Their menu consists of 22 unique burger’s topped with ingredients like Carolina Red sausage, bacon jam, cheese and more.

You can also try salads, like their steak salad on a bed fries, chicken sandwich and several decadent desserts.

Deana has approximately 300 desserts in her repertoire and more than 60 different flavors of cheesecake. The flavors and offerings change daily.

Burgers and Bakery is located at 8881 Warren H. Abernathy Hwy and open 11-7 Wednesday- Saturday and 1030-3 on Sunday’s.

Contact them at (864) 310-4495 if you’d like to reserve a dessert you see online, Instagram or at their Facebook page.