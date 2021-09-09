Let’s Eat at Burrito Hub

Spartanburg, S.C. (WSPA) – This week on Let’s Eat we travel to Burrito Hub in Spartanburg. Owners Hugo and Antonietta Montanez welcome new customers and want them to try their especially made burritos as well as other offerings.

Montanez said he believes many people need to appreciate the burrito and the unique ingredients that can go inside of them, instead of obsessing over tacos.

Their most popular burritos are the Southern burrito with chicken and waffles inside and the California burrito with French fries, sour cream and guacamole. See more of the menu and for delivery here.

Burrito Hub is open Mon- Sat 11-9 at 253 Magnolia Street.

If you’d like to reach out to Burrito Hub for catering email them at burritohub.info@gmail.com and phone number (864) 327 8406