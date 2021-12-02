Let’s Eat at Caribbean Hut in Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. (WSPA) – There’s a restaurant in Clemson dishing out cuisine straight from the islands. You can come see Trevor Lewis and Kyron McMaster at the Caribbean Hut in Clemson.

The restaurant is open Tuesday through Saturday starting at 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Sunday at 1067 Tiger Blvd, Clemson, SC 29631.

Lewis said he thrives on catering to customers who have never had Caribbean food before, and he allows you to try samples until you find something you like. The oxtail, jerk chicken and stew chicken are popular menu items.

Each dish is made fresh every day and portions are generous. There are locations in Charlotte, N.C. as well. The restaurant caters parties and events. Call them at 864 722 5057 or visit their website here.