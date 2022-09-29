Wellford, S.C. (WSPA)- An authentic Tex-Mex restaurant looking to please the customer no matter what. Chips and Cheese Mexican Food is ready to serve you.

The restaurant is run by Alejandro Nieto and Alejandra Lisojo who met while working at another restaurant and decided to bring the best recipes and practices together to open Chips and Cheese.

Chips and cheese serve customers Mon-Sat 11 a.m. -8 p.m. for lunch and dinner.

Nieto said people tell him they’re not sure what to think about a restaurant next to a gas station but he urges you to come see for yourself and experience great food with top-notch customer service.

Try their food for sit-down inside or to-go.

Visit at 105 B Little Mountain Rd, Wellford, SC 29385

Check out their menu at Uber Eats or on Facebook