Let’s Eat at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – 7News is at Daddy D’s Suber Soulfood this week talking to Michael Darity and his family’s restaurant in the 7th Avenue historic district of Hendersonville, N.C.

The restaurant was started by Michael’s mother Doris Young and her brother David Suber. They poured their time and effort into the brick and mortar in 2005 serving up family recipes.

The building used to house porters working on the trains, and the restaurant mimics the red and yellow colors of the depot.

Daddy D’s is open Tuesday and Wednesday 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday – Sunday 10:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.

The address is 411 7th Ave East Hendersonville, NC 28792

Michael Darity said he and the family have been catering since before the restaurant opened. They cater large and small events.

Just give them a call with plenty of notice at (828) 698 7408