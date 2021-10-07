Let’s Eat at Dimas Brothers Café

SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- Dimas Brother’s Café is a restaurant serving breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Saturday to a community in love with their food. Brothers Evan and Spiro Dimas started the restaurant in 2019.

The restaurant began as a place to cater when their downtown restaurant had to close for a few months. Dimas Bros was wrecked by a tornado in 2019 and then the pandemic in 2020 but partner Jim Roe said the restaurant came out even stronger.

Tuesday – Saturday from 7 a .m. – 3 p.m., you can eat breakfast all day including french toast, loaded omelets and breakfast Armageddon – which is a little bit of everything. Ask about catering and find the menu here.