Pendleton, S.C. (WSPA) – A cafeteria-style breakfast and lunch spot that many locals said, feels like home. Dyar’s Diner is featured on the latest segment of Let’s Eat.

Dyar’s Diner owner April Simpson said she and her husband took over the diner in 2020, two years after the son of original owners Becky and Earl Dyar passed it on to him. The restaurant opened for lunch in 1989.

Simpson said she has several regular customers including large groups that enjoy breakfast on Thursdays. She said Sunday is the most popular day to enjoy their meat and three traditional lunch after church.

The restaurant is known for its fried chicken, meatloaf, homemade sides like mac and cheese and a breakfast special for around $8.

Visit Dyar’s Diner at 2216 Old Greenville Highway, Pendleton Tuesday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. On Sundays, the restaurant is open from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.. It is closed on Saturday and Monday.

