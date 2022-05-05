Greenwood, S.C. (WSPA)- One Mexican restaurant in Greenwood, S.C. is serving up decadent dishes and drink specials for Cinco de Mayo and all year long. El Centenario Mexican Cuisine is located at 540 By-pass 72 NW Greenwood, SC 29649.

On Thursday May 5, expect tequila tastings, live music, a photo booth and $5 medium margaritas. The restaurant is well known for their massive drink portions and unique margarita flavors.

They specialize in dishes more elevated than your typical Mexican restaurant options including grilled and marinated seafood, fruits and vegetables from Mexico and owner Jose Romo’s family recipes.

Visit 7 days a week Sun-Thurs 11-9:30 and Fri and Sat 11-10:30. Visit their website for more information and a look at the menu.