Let’s eat at Gameday barbecue in Duncan

Duncan, South Carolina (WSPA)- Sept 16 Let’s Eat takes us to a barbecue restaurant who said they enjoy doing barbecue the old-fashioned way. Game Day BBQ in Duncan, S.C.

Bruce Clark or as his employees and just about everybody calls him, Coach, said the way he smokes his meat over a wood fire and 24 hour flame is a technique that few have been able to master like he has.

Coach Bruce Clark grew up in North Carolina and says he used to coach football and baseball for several teams in the area, most recently at Boiling Springs. He was also a teacher and athletic director.

Game Day barbecue sells half chickens, brisket, pork, sides, homemade sauces and drinks.

Game day barbecue is open from Wednesday through Saturday 10:30 AM until 7 PM.

