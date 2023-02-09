GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s your chance to watch the big game and have fun with family and friends, Hall of Fame Sports Grill can offer a good time and food.

On Super Bowl Sunday, Operating partner Alice Carpenter encourages you to enjoy the game on dozens of TVs.

There will be games for kids and two outdoor patios if you want to sit outside.

Jim Beam will be here Sunday to do a tasting with some of their flavored liquor.

There’s also room for a limited number of reservations.

Hall of Fame Sports Grill is located at 531 Wade Hampton Boulevard.

​Operating Hours: Monday – Friday 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Thursday – Sunday 11 a.m. – 2 a.m.

Anyone with questions can contact them at (864) 609-4181.