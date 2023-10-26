LANDRUM, S.C (WSPA) – It’s a local restaurant offering unique, new American cuisine with anything from a French dip to a filet minion.

Harvest House in Landrum S.C. is owned by Mike Duncan in Green Creek. It is located at 22345 Asheville Hwy 176.

Duncan said they serve lunch and dinner from 11 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Tuesdays and 11 a.m. – 8:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

Lunch features include a list of favorites from Duncan and his staff like the burger known as the Big Cheese. It is 8 ounces of beef, pimento cheese, caramelized onion, bacon, lettuce and tomato.

They also offer a fried green tomato tower with pimento cheese, bacon and a balsamic drizzle.

Don’t miss homemade desserts, steaks and sides. The restaurant said their patio is pet-friendly.

Owner Mike Duncan also owns Converse Deli in Spartanburg and Spin City’s Corner Cafe in Spindale N.C.