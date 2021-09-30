Let’s Eat at Harvest Kitchen in Greer

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for fresh food made right in front of you from the farm down the road and fast, you’ll want to try Harvest Kitchen in Greer, S.C.

Heidi Henry and her daughter Maria run the restaurant Mon-Sat from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. making smoothies and fresh meal bowls for you to enjoy.

Henry said all of the food is prepped and made the day you eat it. Some veggies and meats are grilled on the skillet and you can add items like eggs, protein, veggies and fruits to any green salad with a dressing.

Smoothie bowls are also a great option to eat if you have a sweet tooth. You can compare them to a sorbet and add your favorite toppings like coconut and granola.

Visit Harvest Kitchen for menu and catering information.