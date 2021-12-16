Let’s Eat at Hearts Family Restaurant in Union, S.C.

UNION, S.C. (WSPA) – It’s a restaurant that’s been around for decades in Union, South Carolina, pleasing customers with home cooked, fresh food.

Chef Joe Floyd and his partner Deniece Hill run the restaurant, who took over duties from Gus Diamaduros and his family. The restaurant attracts locals and visitors alike, with some on their way to Columbia or North Carolina.

Floyd and Hill have brought with them a soul food menu they serve Tuesdays – Fridays, and those offerings change daily. Floyd prepares the menu the morning he serves it. The restaurant is known for their hamburger steak and smothered chicken. They also bread onion rings and fry them by hand.

Join them for a meal Mondays – Thursdays 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Sun 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

To learn more visit their facebook page