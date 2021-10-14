Let’s Eat at Holy Molli

Greenville, S.C. (WSPA-TV) – It’s a unique, Mexican fusion restaurant you have to try for the sushi. This sushi however, isn’t raw and it’s full of all your favorite ingredients, lightly fried to perfection.

Holy Molli has locations in Spartanburg, Woodruff road in Greenville and now a new location is opening in downtown Greenville.

The location in Spartanburg address is 2500 Winchester Place and 1507 Woodruff Rd. Both locations are open 11-9p The Greenville location will be where the Port City Java used to be.