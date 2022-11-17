ABBEVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- 7NEWS visited a restaurant in Abbeville weaving Southern flavors into their dishes that represent cultures from around the world.

From Sunday brunch to elevated dinners with live music Indigenous Underground will not disappoint.

Owner Erica Miccier interest in cooking began as a mother of three undergoing treatment for kidney disease.

She said she never wanted to cook until watching the Food Network during dialysis as a way to pass time.

Miccier started cooking for small groups and family members. Now, she entertains dozens at her restaurant in downtown Abbeville which is decorated with local art and frequent live music.

Visit Indigenous Underground at 117 Trinity Street during the following hours:

Wednesday (lunch only) 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Thursday – Saturday (lunch) 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. (dinner) 5:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sunday (brunch) 10:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

For catering contact Chef Erica at (864) 366-9084 or FB messenger or indigenous117@gmail.com