Let’s Eat at Kelly’s Steakhouse Blacksburg, S.C.

Blacksburg, S.C. (WSPA) – Kelly’s Steakhouse is just a couple miles outside of downtown Blacksburg, S.C. and celebrating 62 years in business on February 3, 2022. Owner Ann Kelly took over the business from her father Charles and the two worked together for years making some of the most delicious steaks and seafood for Cherokee County and the surrounding area.

Kelly said her signature steaks are cut fresh daily. Enjoy a strip, ribeye, T-bone, porterhouse, chopped or filet. You can expect fresh seafood like flounder, shrimp, scallops, lobster as well, some say better than what they order at restaurants by the beach.

Kelly prides herself on homemade extras like their signature Au Jus, sour cream, seafood sauce and more. Visit Kelly’s Steakhouse Thurs from 5-8 and Fri and Saturday 5-8:30. Reservations are recommended.