Greenville, S.C. (WSPA) – For date night, girls’ night out, a business meeting or anything in-between, LaRue Fine Chocolate won’t disappoint.

Located in the Poe West development in West Greenville, the chocolate shop carries unique wines and a selection of cocktails.

Daily specials include a free snack with a bottle of wine.

Enjoy lasagna night with naked pasta on Thursdays, Friday wine flights and bubbly drinks and more on Saturdays.

Visit LaRue Fine Chocolate at 556 Perry Avenue B115 Mondays – Wednesdays 3 p.m. – 7 p.m. Thursdays – Saturdays 1 p.m. – 9 p.m.