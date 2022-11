Greer, S.C. (WSPA) – If you’re looking for a way to thank a veteran and have an incredible meal for lunch, check out Latin Flavorz in Greer.

The restaurant is located at 912 South Batesville Road.

The restaurant specializes in recipes from the families of owners Steven Alvarez and Audrey Casella. Both are of Colombian decent.

Latin Flavorz operation hours are:

Tuesday – Thursday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday & Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday Noon to 6 p.m.