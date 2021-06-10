Let’s Eat at Medina’s Village Bistro

Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (WSPA)- Tucked away at the base of Chimney Rock and Chimney Rock State Park is a restaurant across the street you won’t want to miss.

Medina’s Village Bistro was opened in 2010 by Megan and John Medina, originally from Illinois. The couple was looking to move out of the state and drove thousands of miles, according to Megan, to get lost and stumble upon the building that is now their restaurant.

“It was in our budget and we decided this was a good place to serve our menu because no one else was doing some of the fresh meals with local produce like we wanted,” said Megan Medina.

Megan and John oversee every dish prepared at Medina’s as Megan is in house for breakfast and lunch and John for lunch and dinner serving up pizzas and calzones in their brick oven in the back.

Visit Medina’s at 430 MAIN ST. | CHIMNEY ROCK, NC | 828.989.4529

Summer hours Wed and Sun 7:30 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sunday breakfast and brunch / Wednesday breakfast and lunch

Thursday – Saturday Breakfast, lunch and dinner 7:30 p.m. -8 p.m.