Let’s Eat at Mi Pueblito

Rutherfordton, N.C. (WSPA)- 7 News traveled to Rutherfordton, North Carolina to visit Mi Pueblito, a Mexican restaurant open 7 days a week serving lunch and dinner.

The restaurant was opened by a couple who met in Rutherfordton working at a local restaurant. Rodrigo Chavez and Cynthia Cope opened the restaurant and knew opening Mi Pueblito was a good idea because you loved family and food.

The Texas fajitas, Chavez said, are the best seller of their Rutherfordton restaurant. They’re made with shrimp, steak and chicken and come out of the kitchen made fresh and hot.

The guacamole is made fresh as well and most every table orders a cheese dip as soon as they sit down for their meal.

The tortilla chips are also made to order and many recipes are from family passed down through generations.

Chavez said their family is from the city Morelia which is the capital of Michoacan where he said monarch butterflies migrate in the winter months in the U.S.

Mi Pueblito is open 11-10 Mon-Sat and 11-9 on Sundays. They have four locations

In Rutherfordton: 139 South Washington St Rutherfordton, NC 28139 (828).286.2860

In Forest City: 220 Oak St Extension Forest City, NC 28043 (828).288.3600

In Shelby: 213 W Warren St Shelby, NC 28150 (704) 482.5155

In Marion: 1897 Rutherford Rd Marion, NC 28752 (828) 659.7788