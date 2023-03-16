SENECA, S.C. (WSPA)- This week on Let’s Eat 7NEWS is at Mullens Irish Pub and Grub in Seneca gearing up for what looks like a busy St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

Owners Sean and Cindy Mullen said they are prepared for lots of extra customers looking to come out to enjoy the holiday.

They have a special menu including Shepherd’s pie, fish and chips, corned beef and cabbage, bangers and mash, corned beef on rye, a Rueben and a fish sandwich.

Don’t miss their famous wings as well including one of the customer favorites; the chef’s special teriyaki hot flavor.

The patio will be open for guests to dine or enjoy a beverage outside.

A special cocktail and shooter menu will also be available.

For takeout call (864) 973-9925.

Visit Mullens Irish Pub and Grub Mondays – Saturdays from 3 p.m. – 2 a.m. and Sundays from 3 p.m. – Midnight.