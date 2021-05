Greenville, S.C (WSPA)- This week on Let’s Eat we visit a meat and three style restaurant in West Greenville, S.C. OJ’s Diner welcomes 7 News and customers who love country cooking.

OJ’s Diner Manager Elliot Thurmond said the restaurant has, in his opinion, the best breakfast around. OJ’s is open at 7 AM and closes at 5 PM with daily specials like Thanksgiving turkey on Tuesdays and fried chicken tenders on Thursdays.

OJ’s Diner is located at 907 Pendleton St, Greenville SC