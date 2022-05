Clinton, S.C. (WSPA) – Owner Terry Taylor hopes you’ll stop by for a meal and a salute to our first responders and service members at Patriot’s Kitchen in Clinton, S.C. The menu is simple and tasty Taylor said.

Burgers, salads, fries, sandwiches and a hot bar with homemade favorites like pot roast are available Tues-Sat 11:30-2:30 and for dinner Thur and Fri 4:30-7:30.

Visit 208 N. Broad St for a meal or catering is available by calling 864 547 1029.