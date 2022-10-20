Belton, S.C. (WSPA) -If you’re looking for pizza plus a few more options for lunch or dinner Pizza and Then Some in Belton is just that.

Owner Jonathan Gosnell said he began his career as a teen delivering pizzas and learned the best practices by working at pizza chain restaurants growing up.

Gosnell said making the dough from scratch, as well as the sauce makes his shop different and takes the quality of his dishes to a new level.

Enjoy pizza, and dessert pizza with chocolate chip and pineapple delight flavors, lasagna, chicken wings, bread sticks and ice cream.

Check out their location at 319 North Main Street in Belton 29627. They have other locations in Greenville, Easley and Berea.

Pizza and Then Some are open 11-9 Mon-Thurs, 11-10 Friday and Saturday and 12-8 on Sunday.