Let’s Eat at Plankowner Brewing Co. in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, S.C. (WSPA) – Having a meal and a drink at Plankowner Brewing Co. in Boiling Springs. is one way you can support veterans and a local business in the Upstate.

Owner Shawn Waggoner is a Navy veteran and brews 250 gallons of beer in house with his staff, including Army Veteran Kyle Grove. The crew likes to set up the place as if you were going to a bar by the coast with beer aging in barrels, sails and surfboards on the wall.

Visit the brewery at 109 Sloane Garden Rd, Boiling Springs, SC 29316

Plankowner Brewing is open with discounts for veterans and food Wednesday and Thursday 4 p.m. – 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. and Sunday 12 p.m. – 6 p.m. Their Sunday brunch is a highlight.

Call for more information at (864) 913-1330

Visit Plankowner Brewing online here. Check them out on Facebook here