Central, S.C (WSPA) – If you’re looking for elevated American cuisine in a comfortable, family-friendly atmosphere, Rails 133 Cafe and Grill in Central S.C could be just what you’re looking for.

Owner Brian Cassell said family and community is the main priority.

Don’t miss drink specials, beer, mixed drinks and tailgate specials you can reserve for gameday.

Don’t miss brunch which happens for special events on weekends.

Sunday you can enjoy a meat and three special. Expect fried chicken, mac and cheese and sweet potato casserole.

It’s evident as they showcase live music on the weekends with specials on Friday and Saturdays.

The dishes, said Chef Trent Cain, are often steaks, pasta, seafood and something different for customers that come on a weekly basis.

For catering (864) 788-1005 and check them out on Facebook for specials

Rails 133 is open Tuesday through Thursday 11 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 8 PM.

Friday and Saturday 11 AM to 2 PM and 5 PM to 9PM

Sunday is a special meat and three menu from 11 AM to 2 PM